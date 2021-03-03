South Carolina: Ex-NBA star’s Trustee vote shows race fight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The University of South Carolina’s first African American basketball star, Alex English, has been reelected as a trustee at his alma mater. But the former NBA star wasn’t the slam dunk expected with no one else in the race and the backing of the governor. A conservative lawmaker insisted on a vote Wednesday and 10 Republicans voted against English, who is just one of two Black members of the 21-member board. African American lawmakers said it’s the latest example of a number of Republicans in the General Assembly dismissing diversity when they elect judges and trustees. English played for 15 NBA seasons, most prominently for the Denver Nuggets in the 1980s.