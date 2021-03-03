No Fun NHL? Restrictions help players appreciate hockey more

NHL players are limited to the rink and hotel on the road and are encouraged not to go out in public much this season while at home. With no approved road restaurants like the NBA and revised pandemic protocols asking players and their families to consider even things like grocery delivery to avoid others, this is a season devoted almost entirely to hockey. The fun of teammate dinners on the road and locker room bonding isn’t allowed in the hopes of keeping the virus out. It has made players adjust to a new routine and made some appreciate games even more.