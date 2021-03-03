Overcoming adversity one lap at a time

(WBNG) -- The Chenango Valley High School boys' swim team has faced more than the pandemic in the past year.

Last week, just before they were set to compete in the Section 4 meet, swim coach Charles Frayer had a medical situation that took him away from his team.

Included in that team are four senior standouts; Eli Lanfear, Alex Hilldale, Peyton Broderick and Luke Hoyt. All have been coached by Frayer since before high school, and their coach wasn't able to be there for their final meet in high school.

The boys used it as motivation. "I think the meat and potatoes of the coaching was already done and what he's taught us in our whole high school career has already been put in our characters. So it was really just at that point, we were swimming for him," Eli Lanfear said.

Frayer was choked up when talking about his team. "I always taught them to work hard no matter what you're doing in life. You work hard and you have a good mindset you can do anything. They had a good mindset and they told me that they were swimming for me on Friday and they did," the 15-year Chenango Valley coach said.