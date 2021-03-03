Pakistan lawmakers elect new Senators in test for Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani lawmakers are choosing new members of the country’s Senate, or upper house of parliament. The vote is seen as a test for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government and ruling party, which is seeking to improve its standing in the 104-member chamber where it lacks majority. Votes for the Senate are cast by members of the National Assembly, or the lower house of parliament, and four provincial assemblies. With half the senators due to retire after three years, elections are required to replace 52 Senators who had completed their terms. However, Wednesday’s voting was being held only for 37 seats as other candidates had ran unopposed.