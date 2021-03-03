Pennsylvania hauled to court over blocking plastic bag bans

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia and three other municipalities in Pennsylvania are suing the state over what they say was an abuse of legislative power to block local bans or taxes on plastic bags that retailers give out to customers. The lawsuit filed Wednesday asks a statewide court to declare the ban unconstitutional. The other plaintiffs are West Chester, Narberth and Lower Merion Township. City officials, backed by environmental advocacy organizations, say procedures used to pass the ban violates transparency protections in the state constitution and the state constitution’s environmental rights amendment. Meanwhile, they say their cities and towns suffer health, environmental, aesthetic and financial implications of plastic bag litter and pollution.