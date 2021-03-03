Pennsylvania teachers, school staff to get 1-dose vaccine

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — With growing emphasis on getting students back in schools, teachers and school staff will receive the first doses delivered to Pennsylvania of the newly approved one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That’s according to Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan being released Wednesday. State officials expect 94,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to arrive this week. Wolf’s office says giving the vaccine to teachers and other school staff will “help protect school communities and get more students back into classrooms.” The state is still in Phase 1A of its vaccine plan. That’s health care workers, people age 65 and over and younger people with high-risk medical conditions.