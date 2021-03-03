Police uncover ‘possible plot’ by militia to breach Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — Capitol Police say they have intelligence showing there is a “possible plot” by a militia group to breach the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. ’s victory. The new threat appears to be connected to a far-right conspiracy theory, mainly promoted by supporters of QAnon, that former President Donald Trump will rise again to power on March 4, the presidential inauguration day until 1933. On Wednesday, federal agents were seeking to determine whether there was an increase in the number of hotel rooms being rented in Washington, as well as monitoring flights to the area, car rental reservations and bus charters, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.