Report: No fans from abroad for postponed Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — The postponed Tokyo Olympics look like they will take place without any fans from abroad. The Japanese newspaper Mainichi reports that the decision has been made to exclude foreign fans. It cites only unnamed sources “involved in the discussions.” The report came just a hour before Tokyo organizers held “five-party” talks with the International Olympic Committee, the International Paralympic Committee, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the central government of Japan. Fans was a top item on the agenda. The Olympics are to open on July 23. The exclusion of foreign fans has been almost a foregone conclusion with the games being held during a pandemic.