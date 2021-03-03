Reports: Myanmar military-named deputy UN ambassador resigns

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Social media and newspaper reports say Myanmar’s deputy U.N. ambassador has resigned, a day after U.N. officials received a letter from the nation’s military assigning him to replace the ambassador who has strongly opposed their recent coup. A Burmese language newspaper and social media accounts say deputy Ambassador Tin Maung Naing also posted his own resignation. Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun maintains he remains ambassador representing the democratically elected government. The U.N. said Wednesday it sent rival letters from the ministry and ambassador to the General Assembly Credentials Committee.