Senegal’s opposition leader arrested amid violent protests

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal’s main opposition leader Ousmane Sonko has been arrested on charges of disturbing the public order after hundreds of his supporters clashed with police while he was heading to the court to face rape accusations brought against him. Sonko’s lawyer said he was also arrested for participating in unauthorized demonstrations. Sonko, who placed third in the 2019 elections, was accused of rape last month by an employee at a beauty salon. He was summoned by a judge to appear in court for questioning after his parliamentary immunity was lifted last week. Protesters gathered near Sonko’s home and followed his convoy toward the tribunal but they were blocked by the gendarmerie.