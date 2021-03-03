Solid sign-ups for Biden’s new ‘Obamacare’ coverage offer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials say more than 200,000 people have signed up for insurance coverage in the first two weeks after President Joe Biden reopened HealthCare.gov as part of his coronavirus response. The solid start to the three-month special enrollment period indicates a pent-up demand for health insurance as the COVID-19 pandemic approaches the one-year mark and many people remain unemployed or unable to work as many hours as they did before the outbreak. The sign-up opportunity for subsidized private health plans remains open through May 15. HealthCare.gov offers subsidized private health insurance under the Obama-era Affordable Care Act, catering mainly to low- and moderate-income working people.