South Dakota House lawmakers leave AG impeachment in doubt

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota House has left the impeachment of the state’s attorney general in doubt. Lawmakers moved Wednesday to delay evaluating whether Republican Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg should be impeached until the conclusion of the criminal case against him for hitting and killing a man with his car. The House State Affairs Committee amended a resolution to impeach the state’s top law enforcement agent, striking the articles of impeachment and replacing them with language that said he could potentially be impeached. The resolution holds no requirement that lawmakers take up the issue once the criminal case has concluded.