Spain: 8 jailed for burning police van amid rapper protests

8:47 am National News from the Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A judge in Spain has denied bail to eight people following their arrest for violent clashes with police during protests against the imprisonment of a rap artist. The suspects — five Italian men, one Italian woman, one French woman and one Spanish woman — were allegedly part of a group that set fire to a police van in Barcelona on Saturday. They face potential charges that include attempted homicide, assaulting law enforcement officers, and forming part of a criminal group. The group allegedly used an inflammable liquid to set fire to a police van while an officer was inside the vehicle. The officer escaped through the passenger side door. Police say they belong to an international anarchist movement. 

Associated Press

