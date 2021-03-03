Strong earthquake shakes central Greece, felt in Balkans

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of over 6.0 has struck central Greece. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage. Wednesday’s quake was felt as far away as Albania, North Macedonia, Kosovo and Montenegro. The earthquake had an epicenter west-northwest of the town of Larissa and struck just after 12:15 p.m. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center put the preliminary magnitude at 6.2. The United States Geological Survey and the Global Seismic Monitor Geofon put the preliminary magnitude at 6.3 while the seismological institute of the Aritotle University of Thessaloniki put it at 6.0. The quake sent people rushing out of homes and office buildings in Larissa, while numerous aftershocks rattled the area.