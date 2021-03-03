SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras visits new ATTAIN lab, discusses SUNY positivity rate

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Wednesday afternoon, SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras visited the new ATTAIN lab on North Street in Binghamton.

The lab is one of 35 of its kind in New York and the ATTAIN program is designed to give workforce training and educational opportunities to those with lower incomes.

SUNY officials say the labs are equipped with access to computers and internet.

The Broome County Urban League, who has a partnership with the lab, said it's their goal to get people employed in not just a job but also a career.

Chancellor Malatras addressed the role the ATTAIN lab plays, citing inequities.

"You don't have to come to us any longer. We have to break down barriers, and what we're doing is going into communities that need education the most," explained Malatras, adding, "That's what the ATTAIN lab is all about. That's what SUNY For All is all about."

While at the sites opening, Malatras also commented on Binghamton University's drastic measures implemented to contain the control of the virus, calling it a "community effort."

"I've been talking with President Stenger, we have been in constant communication. You take certain actions," he said, further explaining, "Let's do grab and go, let's not do in-person dining. Let's limit the exposure point and keep testing."

Chancellor Malatras says he believes that the SUNY system is managing testing better than any other school system. He says he thinks the SUNY system is "well over 1.2 million tests since the beginning of the Spring semester."

According to Malatras, the SUNY positivity rate is at .5%, much less than the statewide rate.