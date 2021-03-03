Susquehanna SPCA director trades places with long-time shelter dog for a day

COOPERSTOWN (WBNG) -- Max has been living at the Susquehanna SPCA for 444 days. To raise awareness about Max's situation, Executive Director Stacie Haynes stayed in a dog kennel for 444 minutes, or about 8 hours.

"Max doesn't really know life outside the kennel at this point," said Haynes.

Between loud noises, and never being able to relax, the life of living in a shelter is very difficult for dogs. Haynes says dogs can become especially anxious, often pacing, barking, and always on alert.

"You're trying to protect your space. When there's constantly people going through, you're constantly trying to make sure you're safe," said Haynes.

However, Max has had a different response. Over time, he has become increasingly depressed and lethargic, sometimes staring at a wall. It's a feeling Haynes now fully understands.

"Time feels like it's stood still. It has gone very, very slowly. I can understand why Max is staring at the wall. I found myself sitting here trying to count the links of the chain link," said Haynes.

Even though he has spent more than a year at the Susquehanna SPCA, he still loves all the attention from volunteers and those visiting the shelter.

"He's a very good boy. He's very friendly, he comes up to the kennel wagging his tail," said Haynes. "He just wants to be your friend."

When Max is adopted, the Staffworks Fund will help provide a behavioral specialist to make the transition easier from the shelter to life at home.

If you're interested in learning more about Max, you can file an application with the shelter here.