Swartz scores 33, BC tops Pitt in ACC women’s opener 67-56

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Cameron Swartz scored a career-high 33 points and 13th-seeded Boston College opened the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament with a 67-56 win over 12th-seeded Pittsburgh. Swartz matched her career-high with four 3-pointers and the career 72% shooter from the foul line made 15 of 16 free throws, the first time she shot more than seven in a game. Makayla Dickens had three 3s and 11 points for the Eagles, who play fifth-seeded Syracuse on Thursday. Jayla Everett scored 22 points for Pitt, which finish with a five-game losing streak since beating BC 83-80.