Tactical shift: Europe seeks vaccine ‘overdrive’ to catch up

BERLIN (AP) — While Germany was slow off the blocks in the race to immunize its citizens against COVID-19, it now faces a glut of vaccines and not enough arms to inject them into. The country’s growing pile of AstraZeneca vaccines has spurred calls for Germany to ditch its rigid rulebook. Across Europe, several nations are changing tactics to speed up their vaccination drives. France is now allowing some people over 65 to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, after initially restricting its use to younger people. France and Spain also will give just one vaccine shot to people who have recovered from COVID. Other EU nations are looking to emulate Denmark, which has produced a successful inoculation program.