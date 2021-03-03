US forces: Rockets hit airbase in Iraq hosting US troops

BAGHDAD (AP) — The U.S.-led coalition in Iraq says at least 10 rockets have targeted an Iraqi military base in western Iraq that hosts American troops.

According to spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto, the rockets struck Ain al-Asad airbase in Anbar province at 7:20 a.m. local time on Wednesday.

It’s not currently known if there are any casualties. It was the first attack since the U.S. struck Iran-aligned militia targets along the Iraq-Syria border last week.