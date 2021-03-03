Villanova wins Big East title; McDermott coaches under fire

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Justin Moore scored 24 points and helped No. 10 Villanova capture the Big East title with a 72-60 win over No. 14 Creighton. Creighton coach Greg McDermott is under fire for using language evocative of slavery. McDermott had apologized for urging his players to “stay on the plantation” in a postgame locker room talk. McDermott says he did not resign because “our guys wanted me to coach.” The Wildcats lost star guard Collin Gillespie to a left knee injury in the first half. He writhed in pain on the court and immediately needed help to the locker room. Mitch Ballock led Creighton with 14 points.