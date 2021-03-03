Whitmer faces criticism over severance deals for officials

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is facing criticism after the disclosure of two additional employment-separation deals for former top officials, a day after a $155,000 payout to Michigan’s ex-health director Robert Gordon came to light. He abruptly resigned Jan. 22. At that time, Whitmer wouldn’t say if she’d sought his exit. Republican lawmakers are vowing to try to prevent Whitmer from entering into future separation deals that “silence” departing officials. Whitmer’s administration confirmed Tuesday that Steve Gray, former director of the Unemployment Insurance Agency, got nearly $86,000 in severance. A deputy health director received about $12,000.