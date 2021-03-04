SpaceX Starship lands upright, then explodes in latest test

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX’s futuristic Starship has exploded after what looked to be a successful touchdown. The full-scale prototype soared more than 6 miles Wednesday after lifting off from the southern tip of Texas. It descended horizontally and then flipped upright just in time to land. The shiny bullet-shaped rocketship remained intact, prompting a SpaceX commentator to declare, “third time’s a charm.” But soon afterward, the Starship exploded and was hurled into the air by the force. Two previous test flights crash-landed in fireballs. SpaceX founder Elon Musk plans to use Starships to send people to the moon and Mars.