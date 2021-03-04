5 things agents wish people knew about insurance

Experienced agents are all too familiar with the misconceptions people have about insurance. For example, many people don’t realize that a homeowners policy won’t cover damage from flooding, earthquakes or everyday wear and tear. Others think they can add coverage for a disaster or accident after it happens, but by that point it’s too late. Agents also caution against letting your auto policy lapse, which can lead to significantly higher premiums down the road. And if you’re having trouble paying your bill, you can reach out to your insurance company to ask for help.