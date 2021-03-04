7-year-old Alabama girl helps to fund her own brain surgery

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — A 7-year-old Alabama girl is helping raise money for her own brain surgery by running a lemonade stand inside her mother’s bakery. Liza Scott has developed an entrepreneurial spirit from having grown up around Savage’s Bakery in suburban Birmingham. Her mother, Elizabeth Scott, said the girl wanted to help with expenses after being diagnosed with brain malformations earlier this year. So far, the girl’s stand has taken in more than $12,000 in donations. Elizabeth Scott also set up an online fundraiser after realizing that even her good medical insurance would not cover all of the expenses. So far, the site has raised more than $300,000. Liza’s first of what could be multiple operations is set for Monday in Boston.