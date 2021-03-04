9 great apes get COVID-19 vaccinations at San Diego Zoo

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Zoo has vaccinated nine great apes for the coronavirus after a troop of gorillas in its Safari Park became infected. Officials say four orangutans and five bonobos received COVID-19 injections in January and February. Three bonobos and a gorilla also are expected to receive the vaccine, which is experimental. The vaccinations followed a January outbreak of COVID-19 at the zoo’s Safari Park. Eight western lowland gorillas got the virus, probably by exposure to a zookeeper who tested positive for COVID-19. The gorillas had symptoms ranging from runny noses to coughing and lethargy. But they are recovering.