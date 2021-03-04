9 killed in army helicopter crash in eastern Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s Defense Ministry says an military helicopter has crashed in eastern Turkey, killing nine soldiers on board and injuring four others. The helicopter crashed Thursday in the town of Tatvan, in the predominantly Kurdish-populated Bitlis province. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash. The Cougar type helicopter was on its way to Tatvan from the nearby province of Bingol when it disappeared from radar at 2:25 pm (1125 GMT). The ministry added that the injured soldiers were being evacuated to hospitals. The location is in an area where the troops have been combating militants of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK.