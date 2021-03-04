Afghan offical says gunmen kill 7 workers, bomb kills doctor

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan security official says at least seven civilians were shot and killed by unknown gunmen overnight in the country’s east. Gen. Juma Gul Hemat, provincial police chief in Nangarhar province, says the victims of the brutal attack were workers at a plaster factory in the Sorkh Rod district. He says police arrested four suspects. In a separate attack in Jalalabad, a female maternity ward doctor was killed when a sticky bomb attacked to a rickshaw she was traveling in exploded on her way to work, the provincial governor’s office said. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for similar attacks.