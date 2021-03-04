Tech pulls stocks lower as bond yields continue upward march

Stocks turned lower on Wall Street as bond yields made another upward spike, renewing pressure on high-flying technology companies. The S&P 500 fell 1.3% Thursday, its third straight loss. The Nasdaq pulled back 2.1%. The losses came as the yield on the 10-year Treasury rose sharply during a question-and-answer session with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell during which Powell said that any pickup in inflation in coming months would likely be temporary, disappointing investors who were hoping for a firmer stance against inflation. The price of oil rose 4.2% after OPEC members agreed to leave most of their existing production cuts in place.