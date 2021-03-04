Skip to Content

Audit finds major gaps in US bio weapons detection system

WASHINGTON (AP) — An audit has found gaps in a program intended to provide the U.S. with an early detection system of a biological weapon attack. The U.S. created BioWatch in 2003 in response to the mailing of anthrax-laced envelopes to news media and government offices two years earlier. The program run by the Homeland Security Department has portrayed it as a nationwide early warning system. But a report by Homeland Security’s inspector general says that’s not accurate. The report says BioWatch only had detection equipment in 22 states and could only detecting six of 14 biological threats. 

Associated Press

