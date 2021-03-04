Biden attempts bipartisan push for infrastructure package

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is trying to maintain bipartisan momentum for a new infrastructure program by meeting with Republican and Democratic lawmakers at the White House. Biden says the goal of the meeting was to create jobs and build the best infrastructure in the world. Spending on infrastructure appears to be the next major priority for the Biden administration after its $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package likely clears the Senate on partisan lines. Still, Republicans are concerned that Biden’s plan focuses on addressing climate change.