Bond hearing for man who killed ex-Saints star Will Smith

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The man who fatally shot former NFL star Will Smith after a 2016 traffic collision is set for a bond hearing, now that his manslaughter conviction has been vacated. Cardell Hayes’ bond hearing was set for Thursday. Hayes was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the manslaughter conviction in Smith’s shooting and attempted manslaughter in the wounding of Smith’s wife. The convictions came on 10-2 jury votes at Hayes’ trial. But the U.S. Supreme Court has since ruled that non-unanimous verdicts are unconstitutional. Hayes has insisted he shot Smith in self-defense during a confrontation over a traffic crash.