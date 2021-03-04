Bucking GOP trend, Alabama governor extends mask order

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is bucking the Republican trend to extend the state’s mandatory face mask order by a month. With states including Texas and neighboring Mississippi ending masking requirements, Ivey announced Thursday that masks will be required in the state of nearly 5 million people through April 9. Cases and hospitalizations are on the decline, and Ivey says the order will end next month. But she says businesses need time to come up with policies of their own before it expires. While health leaders have urged Ivey to continue requiring masks, Ivey is facing increasing pressure from fellow Republicans to end it.