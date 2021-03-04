China advisers meet amid pandemic, Hong Kong crackdown

BEIJING (AP) — China’s top legislative advisory body has opened its annual session against the background of a crackdown on Hong Kong’s political opposition and the country’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. In his opening address, the head of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference pledged support for calls that only “patriots” who show undivided loyalty to the ruling Communist Party should be allowed to hold elected office in Hong Kong. Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on the semi-autonomous Chinese city last year. The consultative conference has no legislative powers of its own but conducts research and offers proposals to the ceremonial National People’s Congress, which begins its annual session on Friday.