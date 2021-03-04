Clark Jr. signs NLI to Binghamton University

TOWN OF FENTON (WBNG) -- Chenango Valley senior Billy Clark Jr. signed his national letter of intent to continue his soccer career at Binghamton University.

Clark said he's been waiting over a year to sign his NLI.

Clark said the reason he decided to play at Binghamton was because of how much he liked the coaching staff, and his family is close enough to go watch him.

"I like the program overall," said Clark. "I'm comfortable with the guys. Just excited to get there. It's nice that they don't have to drive far to see me. All of my friends when they can come watch."

Clark is undecided on his major.