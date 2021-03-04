Clooney, ‘Billie Holiday’ among AARP movie award honorees

“The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” “Minari,” “Da 5 Bloods” and “One Night in Miami” are among the films AARP is honoring at its annual Movies for Grownups Awards, the nonprofit organization announced Thursday. The organization focuses on movies made by and for the 50-plus set. The 59-year-old George Clooney is getting the career achievement award and Jodie Foster has been singled out for her supporting performance in “The Mauritanian.” AARP is also for the first time recognizing television shows and performances, naming “This Is Us” best series. The awards show will be broadcast by Great Performances on PBS on March 28 at 8 p.m. ET.