Skip to Content

Creighton suspends Greg McDermott for ‘plantation’ remark

New
11:06 pm National News from the Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Creighton University has suspended basketball coach Greg McDermott indefinitely for using racially insensitive language while addressing his team after a game last weekend. McDermott publicly apologized Tuesday and again Wednesday for urging his players to “stay on the plantation” after the 14th-ranked Bluejays’ 77-69 loss at Xavier. McDermott coached in the Bluejays’ 72-60 loss at No. 10 Villanova on Wednesday night. Assistant coach Alan Huss will serve as interim head coach for the home game against Butler on Saturday.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content