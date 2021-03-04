Flyers overcame early 3-goal deficit to stun Penguins 4-3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Claude Giroux scored his second goal of the night on a tap-in with 2:08 remaining and the Philadelphia Flyers recovered from an early Pittsburgh deluge to slip by the Penguins 4-3. The Flyers trailed by three following a 71-second first-period onslaught by Pittsburgh but kept chipping away. They finally moved in front on Giroux’s easy flip into an open net late in the third. Kris Letang, Mark Friedman and Jared McCann all scored for Pittsburgh. Penguins captain Sidney Crosby played 21 minutes in his return following a one-game stay on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list.