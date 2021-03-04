Greece: ‘Surprise’ aftershock adds damage to quake-hit area

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A powerful aftershock with magnitude 5.9 has caused additional damage in central Greece, a day after an earthquake damaged hundreds of homes in the same area. The aftershock struck as night fell Thursday outside the central town of Elassona, some 365 kilometers (225 miles) northwest of Athens, and local authorities advised people in the area to remain outdoors for a second night. The army set up tents in the area Wednesday after a 6.0 magnitude earthquake jolted the region and was felt as far as Montenegro, some 500 kilometers (310 miles) to the north.