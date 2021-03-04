House of Representatives passes election reform despite Republican protest

(WBNG) -- Congress is one step closer to passing a complete overhaul of our nation's elections.

The House of Representatives voted in favor of a comprehensive bill known as HR 1 along partisan lines. A version of the bill was first introduced in the previous Congress.

Among many other things, the bill would restore some voting rights to felons, enable same-day voter registration across the country, and also contribute public funds to campaigns.

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R, NY-22) voted against the bill, saying many of the problems we saw in the district during the 2020 election, specifically voter registration errors, would be worse off if this bill is passed.

"If you cast a vote, how do you know later on, when you have a race a big as ours with over 300k people voting if that vote was actually validly cast? So when you have people that are casting votes, maybe not appropriately, that undermines and dilutes the value of the votes that are cast," she told 12 News Thursday.

Oneida County famously failed to register more than 2400 individuals leading up to the November election, individuals the state supreme court ruled should have been properly registered and eligible to vote.

The bill still needs to be passed by the Senate before it can be signed into law by the president.