Japan to extend virus emergency for 2 weeks for Tokyo area

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s government will extend a state of emergency in the Tokyo region for another two weeks because its medical systems are still strained by COVID-19 patients. Economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters the government has received preliminary approval from experts to extend the emergency through March 21 for Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is to formally announce the plan Friday night after parliament approval. Controlling the spread of the virus, along with progress in vaccination, is considered key for Japan as Tokyo is to host last year’s Summer Olympics beginning in July.