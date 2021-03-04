Kentucky bill would ban execution for severely mentally ill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Efforts to ban applying Kentucky’s death penalty to some people with severe mental illnesses have run into resistance. But the bill mustered just enough votes to be sent to the full state Senate. The measure was advanced by the Senate Judiciary Committee on a 6-4 vote Thursday. That leaves it potentially one step away from being sent to the governor. But that final hurdle could be a formidable one in the Senate. The House-passed measure would block use of the death penalty for people with a documented history of schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder or delusional disorder.