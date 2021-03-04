Maine-Endwell boys swimming & diving team reflects on 10th straight Section IV title

TOWN OF UNION (WBNG) -- Last Friday, the Maine-Endwell boys swimming and diving team won its tenth consecutive Section IV title.

The Spartans beat out eight teams in the Class B Section IV championship, finishing with 618 points.

Maine-Endwell's Gavin Fanning came out a Section IV champion in the 1-meter dive and would have qualified for states, which were canceled this season.

Conner Steele won the 500 freestyle.

Aside from the two individual champions, Maine-Endwell was a runner-up in every other event.

With sectionals being done virtually, coach Chris Verity said the Spartans made sure they were encouraging each other to give it their all during each event.

"Everybody on our team pushes everybody," said Verity. "We built such a team spirit into it, that everyone whether you are a bottom or the top you are being pushed and somebody wanted to respond because they all know what it means to compete."

For the coaches who played a part in leading the Spartans to ten consecutive titles, they said the success starts from the bottom.

"I think they're well aware of the streak, but to get a streak all the pieces have to fit together," said Verity. "All the pieces in this program are so in step with each other... I don't feel there's a pressure because they know if they do their best it's just going to work."

Each year, coach Andrew Krise said the underclassmen come in eager to contribute. This season, he said they had "tremendous" freshmen who weren't afraid to step up.

"I think the freshmen come in a little starry-eyed, but I tell you, our upperclassmen have done a phenomenal job of taking these kids under their wing. We've got this history, but your history's only as good as what your future is," said Krise.

The coaches said the program's family atmosphere plays a huge role in the dynasty they've built over the last decade.

"I feel so lucky to be a part of it," said coach Tiffany Trowbridge. "Chris Verity was my coach as he was Andy's (Krise) and it's like a full circle swing because I was taught all my values as a coach from Chris...I'm so proud of us, our athletes, they're literally like my family."

"We have high standards and the coaches all want to be part of it," said Verity. "We come in here and it's all about the kids, it's all about the program and I think it shows."

Winning aside, the Maine-Endwell coaches strive to mold athletes who make a difference out of the pool as well.

"It's so great seeing the foundation we've laid as far as setting goals, work ethic," said Krise. "We've got our motto of 'dream big work hard stay humble,' and it's something that's really really paid dividends. So it definitely means a lot to us."