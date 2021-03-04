New NAACP head: Black Vermonters deserve to enjoy state, too

The new head of one of Vermont’s NAACP branches has watched three other Black women in one of the whitest states in the country resign from leadership post because of harassment and threats. Those holding public office or advocacy roles take on risks as a public figure, but Black women leaders face harassment and threats of violence aimed at them for both their gender and race. Mia Schultz says she’s fought against racism on behalf of herself and her children since she moved to Vermont from Southern California six years ago. Now, the 45-year-old is carrying on a broader fight for her community in her new leadership role as president of the Rutland, Vermont, area NAACP.