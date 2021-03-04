North Dakota lawmaker facing expulsion blames accusers

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota Republican House member facing expulsion for allegedly sexually harassing women at the Capitol told lawmakers that any of them could be in his position. A defiant Rep. Luke Simons, who has denied wrongdoing and refused to resign, blamed his accusers for “twisting my words” and lawmakers for not affording him due process.. He is accused of a pattern of sexually aggressive, lewd, and threatening behavior, dating back to shortly after he took office in 2017. Republican Rep. Emily O’Brien has said that his harassment was so pervasive that she switched desks to get away from him. A vote was expected later Thursday.