Oklahoma man gets over 3 years for smuggling guns to UAE

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Federal prosecutors say an Oklahoma man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for illegally smuggling firearms to the Middle East to help fight the Islamic State. Randy Lew Williams pleaded guilty last year to violating the Arms Export Control Act, making a false statement to a firearms dealer and possession of an unregistered firearm. His sentenced handed down Wednesday also includes two years of supervised release on each count after his prison time ends. Court records show that United Arab Emirates authorities confiscated a package on Dec. 19, 2018, that contained pistols and firearms parts. Records show that Williams, of Edmond, sent the package from Oklahoma City to Iraq.