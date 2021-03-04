OPEC cartel, allies face decision on increasing oil output

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Top oil producing countries Saudi Arabia and Russia have a tough call to make at an online meeting of oil cartel OPEC and its allies. Should they add more production back to oil markets as demand seems to be recovering? Or is the risk too high that prices might dip again as new coronavirus variants threaten more disruption to business activity and oil consumption around the world? Leading cartel member Saudi Arabia has urged caution. Non-member Russia has tended to favor more production. Thursday’s meeting comes as oil prices have recovered to pre-pandemic levels. But demand remains less than before the outbreak.