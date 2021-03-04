Owego Strawberry Festival canceled over virus concerns

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Historic Owego Marketplace announced Thursday it has canceled the annual Owego Strawberry Festival for 2021.

In a news release, organizers said the event has been canceled due to virus concerns. It was canceled in 2020 for the same reason.

Organizers said a scaled back event would be a financial and logical challenge.

HOM says it's optimistic about the festival happening in 2022. It also says it hopes the second half of 2021 will give it more opportunities to host events.

The Marketplace is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to preserving Owego as a retail center that aims to support the community.