Pennsylvania school district finds balance between normalcy and safety

NEW MILFORD, PA. (WBNG) -- The Blue Ridge School District is returning to a five-day-per-week in-person schedule.

They've been in a four-day-per-week in-person schedule since December, with Wednesday reserved for cleaning.

Superintendent Matt Button says the district hasn't had a positive coronavirus case in their schools since January. He said the pandemic has been tough. "It's been an extremely difficult year, I'm not going to lie about that," he said.

He added that the decisions made by the district in the past year have been calculated. "Our approach has been right from the beginning and has been that we follow the guidance as it's been written," he said.

21-year teacher Alec Mazikewich said this year has been unlike his first 20. "This is something I could've never fathomed in this career. If you told me this when I first started teaching, I never would've guessed this would happen," he said.

Mazikewich added that a big reason the school has been able to return to class safely is because of the people taking those classes. "Our students have stepped up and done exactly what we've asked them to do, and I think that's been a big benefit of keeping us safe for so long," he said.

He added that there's an advantage in keeping students in the classroom. "I noticed there was a huge difference with participation when the students were in the classroom and I also noticed there was a huge uptick in grades when they were in the classroom versus being remote," Mazikewich said.

Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday that doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be used for teachers and other school staff, with the goal being to get students and teachers back to school safely.

Mazikewich says Blue Ridge can be an example of how to do that successfully. "I think the model we set forth here at blue ridge can be used for other school districts, especially our size, to show that you can have in-person learning and still be safe at the same time," he said.