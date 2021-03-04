Picture book based on ‘American Anthem’ to come out in June

NEW YORK (AP) — Composer Gene Scheer, whose song “American Anthem” was quoted by President Joe Biden during his inaugural address, is returning the favor. Penguin Young Readers announced Thursday that the picture book “American Anthem” will be released June 29. It will feature Scheer’s lyrics and illustrations by 13 artists, including Fahmida Azim, Matt Faulkner, Veronica Jamison and Christine Almeda. Biden ended his speech in January with Scheer’s lyrics “Let me know in my heart when my days are through, America, America, I gave my best to you.”