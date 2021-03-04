Dallas police officer charged with 2 counts capital murder

DALLAS (AP) — Authorities say a Dallas police officer has been arrested on two counts of capital murder after a man told investigators that he kidnapped and killed two people at the officer’s instruction. Bryan Riser was taken into custody Thursday morning and taken to the Dallas County Jail. Police Chief Eddie Garcia said at a news conference that Riser was arrested in connection with two unrelated killings that had nothing to do with his police work. He says that in 2019, someone came forward and told police that he kidnapped and killed Liza Saenz and Albert Douglas in 2017 at Riser’s direction. Police say Riser joined the department in 2008 and had been serving as a patrol officer before his arrest. An attorney for Riser could not be immediately identified.